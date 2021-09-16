Diner shot in leg during stickup at high-end NYC restaurant

NEW YORK (AP) — Police say a diner at a high-end Manhattan restaurant was shot in the leg during a stickup in the eatery’s outdoor seating area. Police say the 28-year-old victim and his date were at Philippe on East 60th Street at 10 p.m. Wednesday. They say a pair of armed robbers approached the couple and diners at another table and demanded their jewelry. A man at another table surrendered his watch, but the 28-year-old tried to wrestle the gun away from one of the robbers and was shot in the leg. The robbers fled in an SUV. The shooting victim was treated at a hospital.