Dutch foreign minister quits over Afghanistan evacuations

THE HAGUE, Netherlands (AP) — The Dutch foreign minister has resigned after the lower house of parliament passed a motion of censure against the government over its handling of evacuations from Afghanistan amid the Taliban takeover. In a parliamentary debate Wednesday night, the minister, Sigrid Kaag, acknowledged the government’s slow or muddled response to warnings about the situation in Afghanistan. It meant that some local staff members and people who had worked as translators for Dutch troops during their deployment in the country had not been evacuated. After the motion of censure was approved Thursday, Kaag immediately said she would tender her resignation.