EPA strikes deal for cleanup of battery site that burned

CHICAGO (AP) — The Environmental Protection Agency has reached an agreement with a northern Illinois battery company to clean up a warehouse where a June fire led to the evacuation of thousands of nearby residents. The agency said Thursday that Superior Battery in Morris will perform the work under EPA supervision. The warehouse contains 100 tons of various types of batteries, including some containing lithium, as well as solar panels, waste electronics and other materials. Lithium batteries are a safety and fire hazard. Some 3,000 to 4,000 nearby residents were evacuated from their homes for three days because of the fire.