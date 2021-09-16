EU Parliament asks Polish PM to stop law primacy court case

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — The European Parliament has adopted a resolution calling on Poland’s prime minister to cancel a case in which he asks a top Polish court whether Poland’s or European Union’s law takes precedence in the country. The court’s ruling, when it comes, could be of fundamental nature for the EU legal order. The resolution adopted Thursday noted that Poland’s right-wing government has a poor record on the rule of law and called on Poland’s prime minister to withdraw the primacy case from Poland’s Constitutional Court, calling the court “illegitimate.” The resolution has no binding power. Poland’s government insists that the legal order is the sole domain of the bloc’s individual 27 members.