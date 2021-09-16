German rail operator, union agree pay deal to end strike

BERLIN (AP) — Germany’s biggest rail operator and a labor union representing train drivers say they have agreed on a pay raise to end a series of strikes that had caused chaos for commuters and vacationers over the summer. The GDL union said Thursday that it secured assurances over pensions, a raise of about 3.3% over 32 months and plus two bonus payments of about $940 to $1,180 for each member during the period. Union chief Claus Weselsky called the agreement “a good compromise” for both sides. The deal was made possible with the help of two state governors following three strikes by GDL members in recent months. The last strike in early September lasted a week and affected many travelers returning from summer vacation.