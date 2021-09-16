Golf outing raises money for childhood cancer research

MIDDLETON (WKOW) -- Golfers hit the links on Thursday as part of a fundraiser to support childhood cancer research.

Northwestern Mutual organized the sixth annual Driving Out Childhood Cancer Golf Cup at Pleasant View Golf Course in Middleton.

"Despite the fact that thousands of children in the United States are diagnosed with cancer each year, only roughly 4% of the national cancer funding goes to finding a cure for children's cancer. So we are all in on trying to make a bigger dent to raise money to help find a cure," said Northwestern Mutual's Sandy Botcher.

The event included a raffle and a live auction emceed by 27 Sports director Lance Veeser.