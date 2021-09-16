Judge orders Philip’s will sealed to protect royal ‘dignity’

LONDON (AP) — A judge has ruled that the will of the late Prince Philip should remain secret to protect the “dignity” of his widow Queen Elizabeth II, who is Britain’s head of state. Philip died in April at the age of 99 after more than seven decades of marriage to the queen. Wills are usually public documents in Britain, but for almost a century it has been customary for the wills of senior royals to be sealed on the order of the High Court. Judge Andrew McFarlane said Philip’s will should be sealed for 90 years. He said Thursday the order was “to maintain the dignity of the Sovereign and close members of her family.”