Judge seeks arrest of ex-minister charged in Beirut blast

BEIRUT (AP) — Lebanon’s state-run National News agency says the lead judge investigating Lebanon’s massive port explosion last year has issued an arrest warrant for a former government minister who failed to show up for questioning. Youssef Fenianos, the former public works minister, is one of a number of former government officials who have declined to appear before investigating judge Tarek Bitar. Rights groups and families of the blast victims accuse officials and state authorities of obstructing the Lebanese probe. They have called for a U.N.-backed probe. The Aug. 4, 2020 blast was caused by the detonation of hundreds of tons of ammonium nitrate stored at the Beirut port. The warrant was issued Thursday.