Lancaster mom thankful for district’s new mask mandate because of daughter’s vulnerable health

LANCASTER (WKOW) -- The Lancaster School Board voted Wednesday to require all staff and students to wear masks after more than 200 people in the district tested positive or were close COVID-19 contacts. One mom says the new rule will make the classroom a lot safer for her daughter.

Flow Roesch's daughter, Blake, is in third grade. Blake had to learn virtually for most of last school year, so her mom said she loves being back in the classroom this year.

"She's very excited to be in school with all of her friends," Roesch said. "She gets to have her peer interaction. That's very big with her. She's a very much personable person."

But the school year brought more trepidation than excitement for Blake's parents because health conditions make her more vulnerable. Blake was born with congenital heart defects and Kabuki Syndrome, which is a genetic disorder.

"It makes COVID scarier," Roesch said. "She has underdeveloped lungs on top of the swelling of the cardiac muscle. It's significant, and her heart is already stressed."

Roesch said that means COVID-19 could be fatal for her daughter. So when the school district went back to class without a mask requirement, Roesch was nervous.

"I saw some of her classmates wearing masks, and I saw our staff members wearing masks, and that made me feel better," Roesch said. "But I was still terrified to send her."

But now, Roesch said she's feeling a little bit better knowing everyone at school will have to wear a mask for the time being.

"It makes me feel like somebody has my back," she said. "It makes me feel that somebody cares about my kid just as much as I care about my kid."

However, Roesch said she knows not every parent is as happy about the mask mandate as she is.

"They don't have to. Everybody has their right," she said. "But what about my daughter's rights, her right to go to public school and be safe?"

She said while masks aren't ideal for anyone, she's hopeful everyone will follow the new rule to keep kids like Blake healthy.

"When I ask you to wear a mask, I get you don't like it, but you can save my daughter's life," she said.