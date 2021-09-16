Madison police searching for suspect in west side shots fired incident

MADISON (WKOW) -- Madison police are looking for a suspect they say fired off gunshots on the west side of town.

Officers say they responded to the 5500 block of Denton Place around 3 a.m. Thursday, and spoke with witnesses who say they saw a man wearing a white sweatshirt and dark pants shooting from a dark car as it was leaving the area.

Officers did find multiple shell casings in the area. No one reported any injuries, and there was no damage to any nearby structures or buildings.

If you have information, call MPD or Crime Stoppers at 266-6014.