Madison West suspends varsity football program due to health and safety protocols

MADISON (WKOW) -- Madison West High School is suspending its varsity football program due to health and safety protocols.

The team's next two games scheduled against Middleton and Sun Prairie are now canceled.

Athletic Director Alicia Pelton confirmed to 27 News that the team has too many positive tests and close contacts to field a team right now.

Madison School District Athletic Director Jeremy Schlitz said they want to make sure they are protecting all of the student's opportunities for in-person learning.

"I think if you look around the state yesterday and today, we've seen a number of games that have gotten moved," Schlitz said. "I think it's the same thing we saw in the spring as we look at some of the alternate fall things, and it's something that we are learning to deal with and do our best to provide as many opportunities as possible, but doing it as safely as we can so we don't jeopardize everybody's opportunity to get the education that they want first and obviously the opportunity to compete which all of our athletes want as well."

The plan right now is to resume competition the week of September 27. That week they are scheduled to play Beloit Memorial on October 1.