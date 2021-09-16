Man accused of Arboretum double murder denied lower bond

MADISON (WKOW) -- A Madison man faced with charges for murdering a doctor and her husband in March 2020 was denied in his request for a lower bond Thursday.

Check out more of our crime coverage here

According to court documents, Khari Sanford appeared in court Thursday morning to request his bond be lowered from its current $1 million sum.

Sanford, along with Ali'jah Larrue, stands accused of kidnapping and murdering Beth Potter and Robin Carre after Sanford and his girlfriend, the couple's daughter, were evicted from Potter and Carre's home for not following COVID-19 safety protocols.

Larrue has already submitted a guilty plea to two counts of party to a kidnapping leading to felony murder. According to Larrue's lawyer, he was unaware of the plan to murder Potter and Carre.