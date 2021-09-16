Monona Police, Good Samaritans rescue dog from Yahara River

MONONA (WKOW) -- Teamwork was key in saving the life of a beloved dog named Otis in Monona.

Otis became trapped under a pier on the Yahara River Tuesday night. An initial rescue attempt by a passerby failed. The concerned citizen had jumped into the water and tried to reach him but that scared the dog and only got trapped further under the pier.

Police officers, along with Good Samaritans and the property owner, decided to cut into the pier to reach Otis.

Otis was called to a reachable position under the pier and the group worked together to pull Otis out.

Otis and the owner are doing great.