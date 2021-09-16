Oktoberfest preparations for annual event

CHIPPEWA FALLS (WQOW) - October isn't for another couple of weeks, but Oktoberfest is already here! After canceLling the event last year due to the pandemic they are back for their 18th year.

The event will be held this Friday and Saturday and costs $5 for parking, $10 for a 1-day admission, and $15 for a 2-day admission. Organizers say they don't know how many people are expected to turn out. They normally see about 10,000 people over the 2-day event, but say they could exceed expectations just like the fair did this year, after skipping out in 2020. Officials added that some of the old favorite bands will be returning among tons of new acts and activities.

"This year we are adding some new kids activities. The games and art activities have been revamped and we are offering a kids root beer barrel rolling and sauerkraut eating competition," said Tasha Weiss, the Programs Director for Chippewa Falls Area Chamber of Commerce.

Weiss added that this year's beer selection will be canned instead of tapped as a COVID safety precaution.

More information on Oktoberfest can be found here.