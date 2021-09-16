Old Glory Honor Flight resumes taking veterans to Washington, D.C.

(WKOW) -- Honor flights for military veterans are going again after being grounded by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Old Glory Honor Flight out of Appleton took 99 veterans to Washington, D.C. Many of the veterans on the trip wondered if their honor flight would ever take off. But on Wednesday, the veterans finally got to take their trip of a lifetime.

"I feel like I've won the lottery, I really do," Navy veteran Cheryl Winkel told WBAY-TV.

"It's a real opportunity, glad to be here," said Korean War veteran Douglas Buttles during the trip.

While in Washington, the veterans got to see the World War II Memorial, the Vietnam Memorial and the Lincoln Memorial.