With COVID-19 cases surging, some fall activities may be safer than others

WISCONSIN DELLS (WKOW) -- The fall season is arriving bringing with it cooler weather and pumping spice lattes.

Unfortunately, COVID-19 cases are still surging and so families may find themselves in the same position they were in last year: looking for fun activities to do that will keep their loves ones safe from COVID-19. Fortunately, there are several fall options that can keep your family outside and socially distanced.

Apple picking is a fall favorite. Some orchards have up to 200 varieties of apples, so you can safely spend an afternoon exploring the fields.

Also, fishing can be fun as a family and for the kids as well. Running or walking in your community 5k will allow you to be social and be distanced. And of course, biking or hiking your neighborhood trails in the autumn breeze is a great fall activity.

Another option is golf, which continues to be a good way to stay socially distanced. In the Wisconsin Dells, there are 12 different golf courses that have a mix of difficulty levels, lengths, and features.

Beyond being a safer activity choice, tourism officials say they hope those unique and accessible courses will also appeal to folks of all ages.

“The cost, the skill level, and the time at traditional golf courses is just really limiting even to the average player, and not to mention the beginning player who is looking to get in the game or return to the game,” said Leah Hauck-Mills, the communications manager for the Wisconsin Dells Visitor & Convention Bureau.

She also highlighted a few of those unique courses.

“It's important to note that shorter courses don't mean less quality or easier," says Hauck-Mills. "For example, 12 North short course over at Trappers Turn just opened up this year. It's designed by two-time U.S. Open champion Andy North. So, it's not any less quality. The course is just about 1,000 yards for 12 holes. That will take just about an hour to play, as opposed to four hours at a traditional golf course.”

Before traveling to a course, Hauck-Mills recommends reaching out to individual courses and businesses to double check their COVID-19 protocols.

For more information about Wisconsin Dells golf courses, click here