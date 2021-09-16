The final days of Summer are here, and they’ll be quiet

MADISON (WKOW) - Fall starts September 22nd, and it looks like our humidity will be on the rise but our skies will be quiet.

Let's talk about the increasing dew points, to set the stage for our next chance for showers and thunderstorms.

The increasing humidity will allow for our next chance for showers and thunderstorms to arrive on Friday, as a cold front swings southeast. The good news is there isn't a severe threat with this cold front.

The cold front passes and a little bit of drier air moves in but the humidity will quickly return going into Sunday. Despite the increased dew points, aka moisture in the atmosphere, the end to the final weekend of Summer is going to be a quiet one.

Despite the generally quiet conditions to end not only the weekend but Summer, the heavy rain Monday morning helped scale back the dry conditions across southern parts of Wisconsin. Latest drought conditions do show improvements... but they are minor.