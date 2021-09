MILWAUKEE (WKOW) -- Summerfest will happen during the summer next year, but only on weekends.

According to a tweet Thursday morning, it will take place from June 23-25, June 30-July 2, and July 7-9.

There is a Fan Appreciation Day this Saturday from 12 to 7 p.m. and the first 30,000 fans that arrive will get a free ticket for next year's festival.