UW Health vaccine investigator expects vaccines for kids 5-11 by Halloween

MADISON (WKOW) --COVID-19 cases and the Delta variant have surged in kids since the school year started.

UW researchers have some promising news for parents eagerly awaiting vaccine approval for all school-aged children.

"Since July, the number of cases in children has increased by 240%, and pediatric cases now make up about 30% of all new cases of COVID-19," said Dr. William Hartman, Co-Principal Investigator of Pediatric Vaccine Trial at UW Health.

Children's Wisconsin Hospital in Milwaukee has 2/3 of pediatric ICU beds in the state and so far pediatric hospitalizations are low but officials said case numbers are rising.

"We've seen an increase in kids testing positive for COVID-19 across our primary care, urgent care emergency department and in our hospitals. In pediatrics, we believe that the best treatment is prevention and that is immunizations," said Dr. Michael Gutzeit, Chief Medical Officer for Children's Hospital of Wisconsin.

As COVID-19 cases in kids continue to rise, UW doctors say help is on the way.

Dr. Hartman said Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) is expected by October 31 for the Moderna vaccine for kids 5 to 11.

Dr. Hartman also said in the clinical trials, results in younger children have been promising with little or no side effects.

"About 14,000 kids have been part of the trial. The children who've been enrolled, a couple of them have had sore arms, and perhaps a little bit of tiredness for a day or so but it's been very well tolerated," said Dr. Hartman.

This Moderna trial at UW is phased and doctors say just as soon as the 5 to 11 group is complete; the 2 to 5-year-old trial is next.