UW marching band cancels two days of rehearsal after positive COVID-19 tests

MADISON (WKOW) -- With many band members living and working together, the UW marching band canceled rehearsal for two days after reporting several positive COVID-19 tests Thursday.

According to a news release from UW spokesperson Meredith McGlone, many band members live together with section members in off-campus housing, leaving plenty of opportunities for the virus to spread. McGlone said the band's decision to cancel rehearsal stemmed from "an abundance of caution."

Students can get tested on campus free of charge if they are presenting symptoms, report close contact with a positive case or are concerned about their status.

"Contact tracers from University Health Services reach out to students and employees who test positive to interview them and identify people with whom they were in close contact (including roommates/housemates), so contact tracers can follow with those people and tell them to take appropriate action," McGlone said in the release.

However, if you were in close contact with a band member and have received the vaccine, you do not need to quarantine and can continue life on campus as usual. However, if you develop symptoms within 3-5 days of exposure, contact University Health Services to set up a test.

"The precautions we are all taking on campus – getting vaccinated, masking indoors and staying home if sick – remain the appropriate response. In addition, our testing recommendations and specific requirements for unvaccinated people aim to identify as many cases as possible, as quickly as possible to limit the spread," McGlone said.

As of Thursday, UW's vaccination rate sits at 91.5 percent and continues to climb.