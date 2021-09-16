Wisconsin’s Best Bloody Mary Fest returns in-person to Madison this weekend

MADISON (WKOW) -- Bloody Mary lovers and small businesses will gather together Saturday to enjoy Bloody Marys and find out which bar in Wisconsin can whip up the best one.

Wisconsin's Best Bloody Mary Fest has been happening in the Madison area for the last six years. It's put on by 100 Mile Sauce Co., which hosts a number of Bloody Mary fests throughout the year in multiple cities.

Of course, last year brought some changes to the Madison fest thanks to the COVID-19 pandemic.

"Last year we created a very interactive drive-thru space where someone would pull up and they'd open the trunk of their car," said Gregg Potter, founder of Project Kinect, which has helped 100 Mile Sauce organize the fest over the last six years. "Everyone would just drive around to each stop, and this stop would be the vodka stop, this stop would be the first Bloody Mary mix stop, this would be competitors."

This year, the fun returns in-person to the parking lot of Yahara Bay Distillers. So far, there are 11 businesses competing to win the title of Best Bloody Mary. Most are from Madison, but there is a Milwaukee mix, a Stevens Point mix, and one from Platteville.

Usually, there are more competitors, and about 2,000 people attend. They're also expecting about 500 attendees, but Potter says having fewer people won't affect the excitement of the fest.

"I am a firm believer that whoever is supposed to be there shows up in any event in any gathering," he said. "Regardless of the 2,000 to 500, everyone has a really good time."

Potter says people who attend not only get to sample and drink Bloody Marys but there's also unlimited beer and freebies from different vendors. The beer is from Capital Brewery, and there will be seltzer provided by Karben4 Brewing.

Potter says one of the highlights will be Metcalfe's Bloody Mary bar, which will be filled with local products and an "extravaganza of food," according to Potter.

"You can keep going back up to and making your own Bloody Marys while still tasting the competitors," he said.

As far as COVID-19 protocols go, Potter says they have spread things out in the parking lot to encourage social distancing, and they can provide masks for anyone who forgets one. Because of the Dane County mask mandate, masks will be required inside the building.

Some proceeds from the event will go to support Goodman Community Center, which is also selling pretzel necklaces at the event.

The fest goes from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m. and tickets are still on sale. You can buy them here.