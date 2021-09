DEKALB, Ill. (WKOW) -- The second-ranked Badgers volleyball team swept Green Bay 25-17, 25-11, and 25-19.

Julia Orzol led Wisconsin with a career-high 14 kills. Dana Rettke added 12 kills. Anna Smrek put away six kills with a 1.000 hitting percentage in her first career start.

The Badgers improved to 7-0 on the season. They will face Northern Illinois on Saturday at 6 p.m.