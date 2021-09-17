Board approves mask mandate for Fort Atkinson schools

FORT ATKINSON, Wis. (AP) — The Fort Atkinson School Board has implemented a mask mandate for all students following the death of a middle school student whose mother said died after contracting COVID-19. Parents on both sides of the issue addressed school officials Thursday night. Some parents cried as they demanded a mask mandate, saying their children now fear dying from the virus after losing a classmate. The mask mandate will be in effect until the board’s next meeting on Oct. 26. Mandating masks is a controversial issue that has been politicized in school districts across the country. Until now, wearing a mask was optional in the Fort Atkinson district.