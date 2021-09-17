Bond set for 15-year-old Beloit homicide suspect

JANESVILLE (WKOW) -- A Beloit teen charged with murdering a 19-year-old had his initial court appearance Friday, with the judge setting a $50,000 bond.

According to court records, the 15-year-old is banned from contact with any of the five people immediately connected to the incident, as well as any contact with the deceased man's family.

He will also be subject to a curfew between 6 p.m. and 7 a.m. The teenager stands accused of shooting the 19-year-old man to death in relation to a fight over messages between the deceased man's girlfriend and another man.

The victim's body was found Sunday, September 5 but police said the victim was shot on Friday, September 3.

His next court appearance is scheduled for September 23 at 3 p.m.