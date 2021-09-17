Cardiac arrest survivor: “Listen to your body”

MADISON (WKOW) -- Since the 2021 Madison Heart Walk is this weekend, many people are thinking about heart health.

Anamaria Peralta certainly is. She suffered cardiac arrest in early June. Peralta says she started "feeling weird" -- discomfort in both of her arms and pressure on her chest. She told her husband how she was feeling and asked him to call 911. He made the call, then rushed her to the hospital.

Doctors at St. Mary's Hospital in Madison found Peralta's coronary artery was blocked. They put in three stents.

Peralta is now telling everyone to listen to their body.

"Pay attention to any signs of your body, any sign of chest pain or pressure, even if it is not something typical that you have heard about," Peralta told 27 News. "For example, I always heard that a heart attack, you can tell it was a heart attack because you have a sharp pain on your left side... And since I didn't experience that, I didn't think about that something was going on with my heart."

"Get some help. Act. Do something. Get some help. Go to the emergency room. But don't underestimate that because it could save your life," Peralta said.

Peralta is in a cardiac rehab program. She has returned to part-time work.