Doctor breaks down advisory committee’s decisions on COVID-19 vaccine booster shots

MADISON (WKOW) -- An FDA advisory committee voted Friday to only recommend vaccine booster shots to people 65 and older and those at high risk for severe complications from COVID-19.

"[That] does make some sense, really, because those are the people who are at highest risk of severe complications from COVID," Dr. Gregory DeMuri, a pediatric infectious disease specialist at UW Health, said.

However, DeMuri said the committee's decision to not approve boosters for everyone doesn't mean anything is wrong with the shots.

"Safety was looked at in this decision, and the boosters were very safe," he said. "That wasn't the issue. … I think the FDA wants better, more robust data on actually preventing infections in people before they release it for general use."

He also said the vote isn't a death knell for booster shots for everyone.

"The issue is certainly not dead in the water, by any means, for boosters," he said. "Other studies might show us down the road that boosters are needed."

The committee's vote to recommend third shots only for some people was non-binding, and the FDA could still make a different final decision on booster shots. However, for those closely watching vaccine developments, Friday's limited approval was a good sign.

Katie Casey is the administrator for Montello Care Center. She said she's cautiously optimistic about a third round of shots for her residents.

"If the booster can provide additional protection for our staff and residents, we would graciously welcome that at this point because it seems like we're going right back into the pattern that we were in this time last year," she said.

She said the struggle to keep the Delta variant out of nursing homes and other facilities is becoming more difficult as the virus continues to spread.

"It takes one individual staff or one individual resident to test positive, and, if that's the case, we most likely will have to have a shutdown," she said. "If this variant, and a subsequent variant for that matter, keep threatening us at the doors, I don't know how we're ever going to operate like we used to a year ago."

So Casey said she's hoping more shots will lead to more protection and a reprieve for front line workers.

Though the committee didn't take an official vote on it, members unanimously said the FDA should consider expanding booster shot access to health care workers and others at higher risk for getting COVID-19 because of their jobs.

There are still several steps in the process before booster shots could be available to more people. The FDA has to officially sign off on the plan, and the CDC will make the final recommendation.