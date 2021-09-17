Families wanted for studies in childhood asthma and allergies

MADISON (WKOW) -- Researchers at the University of Wisconsin and UW Health are recruiting expecting mothers and families for two separate studies on asthma and food allergies.

These are reportedly the most common chronic diseases in children.

The study on asthma is examining how early-life environmental factors may contribute to the disease.

The food allergy study looks into how the allergies start, in order to help improve prevention and treatment.

"These are really important for us to just to get a global sense of what's going on, what might be high risk, what might be low risk, so we can develop and design interventions to prevent these sorts of diseases," said Dr. Anne Marie Singh, an associate professor of pediatrics at the UW School of Medicine and Public Health.

You can find out more information about the asthma study here.

More information about the food allergy study is posted here.