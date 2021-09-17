Few storm chances today, then dry the rest of the weekend

MADISON (WKOW) - Not everyone will see rain today, but you'll want to grab the umbrellas just in case.



SET UP

A cold front is moving in bringing a broken line of showers and storms. However, our air mass is fairly dry, meaning the storms will have a tough time holding together as they move in. Another area of high pressure will quickly build in behind it too, drying us off the rest of the weekend.

TODAY

Mostly to partly sunny with just a few showers and storms possible, mainly this afternoon and evening with highs in the upper 70s to low 80s.

TONIGHT

Isolated showers are possible before midnight near the state line, otherwise skies will clear and temps will fall to the low 50s.



SATURDAY

Mostly sunny and milder with highs in the mid 70s.



SUNDAY

Sunny, warming back up and becoming a bit breezy with highs in the mid 80s.



MONDAY

Partly sunny, breezy and more humid with temps in the upper 70s and low 80s and a few showers and storms possible in the afternoon and evening.



Showers and storms are looking more likely at night as a strong cold front moves in.

TUESDAY

A few showers and storms may linger in the morning hours, with a cooler afternoon ahead with highs in the upper 60s and low 70s.



WEDNESDAY

The start of fall will be a little cooler than average with highs in the mid 60s with increasing clouds through the day.



THURSDAY

Mostly sunny with highs in the upper 60s to low 70s.