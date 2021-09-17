Giant California sequoias wrapped in aluminum as fire nears

THREE RIVERS, Calif. (AP) — Firefighting crews are using a novel technique to defend California’s iconic giant sequoias from a lightning-caused wildfire in the Sierra Nevada. Firefighters have wrapped the base of the world’s largest tree in fire-resistant aluminum and other trees and buildings in Sequoia National Park are also wrapped. That’s to protect the General Sherman Tree and the others from a wildfire that’s expected to reach a grove of 2,000 sequoias within days. Fire officials say the fire didn’t grow much on Thursday. But a wildfire in the region last year killed thousands of sequoias, some of them as tall as high-rises and thousands of years old.