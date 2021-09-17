Freakfest canceled due to COVID-19 concerns

MADISON (WKOW) -- UW-Madison students will have to wait another year for their annual Halloween party, as the City of Madison announced Friday that Freakfest has been canceled.

According to a news release from the city, the rise of the Delta variant was the catalyst for canceling the event. Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway said calling off Freakfest 2021 was "common sense."

“As I’ve said before, alcohol and COVID don’t mix well. I’m asking everyone to be responsible and safe if they celebrate Halloween or Homecoming that weekend,” Rhodes-Conway said in a statement.

Freakfest was also canceled last year due to COVID-19 concerns.

Public Health Madison and Dane County recommends masks this Halloween, especially for Trick or Treaters. Madison's Central Business District has also canceled the Trick or Treat portion of Downtown Madison Halloween, instead planning on holding several smaller events during the last week of October.