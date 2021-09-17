Ghana, Ivory Coast presidents in Guinea to pressure junta

CONAKRY, Guinea (AP) — A delegation of West African leaders has met with junta leaders in Guinea, a day after the regional bloc imposed sanctions on the military chiefs and their families over this month’s coup. Delegation members also pushed for the release of Guinea President Alpha Conde, who was deposed in the Sept. 5 coup and has been imprisoned since. Even before the delegation arrived, demonstrators opposed to Conde gathered outside the airport to protest the involvement of ECOWAS. Many Guineans have questioned the role of ECOWAS, saying it did not put enough pressure on Conde when he changed the country’s constitution to allow himself to seek a third term in office.