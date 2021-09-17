Goodwill of South Central Wisconsin organizing donations to Afghan refugees

MADISON (WKOW) -- Goodwill of South Central Wisconsin is providing an easy way to donate to Afghan refugees being housed at Fort McCoy in western Wisconsin.

Janet DesChenes, the Vice President of Brand Mission for Goodwill of South Central Wisconsin, told 27 News Friday that the nonprofit's 13 regional locations are serving as collection points for donations.

"What we wanted to do is provide the community with a really easy donation place. We know a lot of the community members doesn't have the time to drive up to Fort McCoy and make the donation directly," DesChenes said. "So we wanted to step in and just help be that collection point."

Goodwill is working with Team Rubicon, the emergency organization identifying what refugees need at the military base.

Currently, the organizations are asking for only new items to be donated. Team Rubicon says it needs clothing, hygiene products and other specific items. You can find the full list of needed items here.

"There are clothing items that they're looking for, they're pretty specific about the types of items on branded clothing items," DesChenes continued. "A lot of personal needs. So soap, shampoo, individual bottles of those types of items. Bottled water, bottled electrolyte drinks, and liquid infant formula are all items that are specifically on their list that they need. And diapers, always diapers."

When you arrive to drop off a donation, DesChenes says it is important to tell the attendant you are donating the items to refugees at Fort McCoy. The items will be labeled and set aside so they don't get mixed up with other donations.

Any gently-used donated items will still be accepted to support the programs of Goodwill. Used items will not be forwarded to Fort McCoy.



