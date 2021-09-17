IOC urges Olympic teams to ask for Chinese vaccines

LAUSANNE, Switzerland (AP) — Olympic teams have been urged by the IOC to request more Chinese vaccines ahead of the 2022 Beijing Winter Games. The Games open on Feb. 4 and will be held in the country where the coronavirus outbreak started. The International Olympic Committee first announced a vaccine rollout program with Chinese authorities for athletes and officials in March. Chinese vaccines were bought by the IOC and also made available for delegations heading to the Tokyo Olympics from countries which had approved them for use. About 100 countries are likely to compete at the Beijing Olympics. There were 205 national teams in Tokyo. Vaccination is encouraged but not mandatory.