Israeli FM to visit Bahrain in first after diplomatic accord

JERUSALEM (AP) — Israel’s foreign minister says he will visit Bahrain later this month, the first such visit by an Israeli minister to the Gulf Arab country following a diplomatic agreement reached last year. Yair Lapid announced the visit in a conference call on Friday with U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken and officials from Bahrain, the United Arab Emirates and Morocco. The three Arab nations signed U.S.-brokered agreements to normalize relations with Israel last year. The so-called Abraham Accords have led to the opening of embassies, the launch of direct flights and a raft of agreements to boost economic ties. The officials expressed hope that other nations would follow suit.