Judge lifts race, gender hiring quotas for Cincinnati police

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — A federal judge has lifted race- and sex-based hiring quotas imposed on the Cincinnati Police Department 40 years ago to fix the department’s lack of diversity. A U.S. district judge says in a Wednesday ruling that the provisions put in place city in 1981 no longer pass constitutional muster. The judge also said Cincinnati has failed to provide evidence that the hiring and promotional goals are continuing to remedy past discrimination or its lingering effects. The judge noted that Cincinnati has admitted that efforts to diversify the department have been relatively successful.