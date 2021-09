Land agency moving back to DC, reversing Trump-era decision

WASHINGTON (AP) — Interior Secretary Deb Haaland is moving the headquarters of the Bureau of Land Management back to the nation’s capital after two years in Colorado. Haaland is reversing a decision made by former President Donald Trump’s administration. The bureau lost nearly 300 employees to retirement or resignation when its headquarters was relocated to Grand Junction, Colorado, in 2019. The agency has broad influence in the West, managing public lands for uses ranging from fossil fuel extraction, renewable power development and grazing, to recreation and wilderness. Haaland says the agency’s current space in Grand Junction will become its western headquarters.