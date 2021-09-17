Lawmakers advance bill raising tobacco age to 21; Cancer Action Network opposes current version

MADSION (WKOW) -- While lawmakers advanced a bill raising the age to legally buy tobacco products to 21, the Wisconsin chapter of the Cancer Action Network argued the bill still had too many holes.

The Senate's judiciary and public safety committee moved the bill forward on a 4-2 vote Thursday.

While a number of health organizations, including the American Heart Association, registered in support of the bill, the Cancer Action Network, which is connected to the American Cancer Society said it was opposed to the measure because, much like the 2019 version, it did not go far enough.

"We don't think raising the minimum sales age to 21 achieves any of the intentions we would have as a public health organization," said the network's government relations director, Sara Sahli. "Which is to reduce youth access to these products."

Sahli said the bill failed to properly curb the sale of e-cigarettes to teens. She said the group appreciated an amendment made earlier in the week that changed all references that said "vapor products" to instead say "electronic smoking devices." However, Sahli said the measure still failed to properly address the use of vaping products with or without nicotine.

"It still does not regulate e-cigarettes as tobacco products or address our concerns about licensing of e-cigarette retailers," Sahli said.

Sahli specified the group felt it was essential the bill include language that licenses vape shops. Without licensing, Sahli said it would remain extremely difficult to enforce compliance at those businesses.

The bill introduced in the 2019-2020 session cleared the Assembly but never went any further. While that vote broke sharply along party lines, the current bill lists both Democratic and Republican co-sponsors.

The federal tobacco age increased to 21 in December of 2019 but activists have continued to push state and local governments to update their own tobacco laws and ordinances. 39 other states have passed their own bills raising the tobacco age to 21.