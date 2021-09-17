MacKenzie Scott dominates donations to racial equity

Philanthropist MacKenzie Scott has funded organizations that received the most money for racial equity in 27 different states following the police killing of George Floyd. According to an AP analysis of new preliminary data from the philanthropy research organization Candid, Scott was responsible for approximately $567 million given to these organizations. Hundreds of millions of dollars have been gifted to HBCU powerhouses like Morehouse College and other little-known groups. In at least 11 states, Scott provided the majority of racial equity-oriented contributions to the top recipients. But the scope of her impact could be much larger in some states, mainly because it’s unclear how all of her donations have been fragmented to individual groups.