Madison Heart Walk kicks off this weekend at Mallards stadium

WKOW (MADISON) - Cardiovascular disease is still the biggest health risk to Americans, so raising awareness about the deadly illness is pretty crucial. Chris Doering, the 2021 Madison Heart Walk Co-Chair, joined us on Wake Up Wisconsin to talk more about the 2021 event.

"We're excited to be back in person," says Doering. "We realize that the in person walk is not for everybody considering what we've been through, but we're glad to have it back."

Doering also says it's a great event to stay socially distanced.

"It's being held at the Mallard's stadium, so we're excited about that," says Doering. "We're going to be spaced out, we're going to follow you know, the protocols that that are in place this year. And we're also going to offer a virtual event. So those that want to do their own thing can certainly do that."

And when it comes to money raised, a lot of it stays right here in Madison and Dane County.

"CPR training is a big one," says Doering. "That's where a lot of the funding goes locally, both for individuals that are interested in learning about CPR training, and also the medical professionals. Over the past five years, 41 studies, funding cardiovascular research, have happened right here in Madison."

Event Logistics:

· September 18th at Mallards Stadium

· Emceed by WKOW's George Smith

· Gates open at 7:45AM

· Run begins at 8:30AM

· Short program and Walk begins at 9:30AM