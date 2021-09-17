Madison man sentenced to 18 years for June homicide

MADISON (WKOW) -- A Madison man will serve 18 years in prison and 12 more years of supervised release after pleading guilty to first-degree reckless homicide.

Jalyn Cain Roberson was initially charged with first-degree intentional homicide for his role in the shooting death of Dembo Jammeh at the Madison Red Roof Inn June 30.

That charge was downgraded in July when Cain Roberson agreed to plead guilty to first-degree reckless homicide.

The shooting stemmed from an argument between Cain Roberson and Jammeh at a nearby gas station.