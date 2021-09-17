Madison working to help homeless

MADISON (WKOW) -- The City of Madison is considering two purchases that could help it support the homeless population.

One of the proposals is similar to something we've seen before. This one authorizes the city to buy the building at 2002 Zeier Road near East Towne Mall for use as a temporary shelter site for men.

The city would spend more than $2.6 million on the purchase.

Earlier this year, the Common Council failed to pass a proposal that would have turned the building into a permanent shelter site.

In the second proposal, the city would buy the old Callahan's Sports Pub at 1902 Bartillon Drive near the Dane County Regional Airport.

This proposal says the site would provide the city with short-term and long-term options for housing members of the homeless community.

The building's price tag is $855,000.

These proposals are separate resolutions that will be introduced at the Common Council meeting Tuesday night.