Prince William unveils finalists for environmental prize

LONDON (AP) — Prince William has announced 15 inaugural finalists for the Earthshot Prize, his ambitious global environmental award that aims to find new ideas and technologies to tackle climate change, air pollution and the Earth’s most pressing challenges. The finalists include a 14-year-old student who proposes using solar energy to replace charcoal to power millions of roadside ironing carts in India, and a land-based coral farm in the Bahamas to restore dying coral reefs. Five winners will be chosen next month from the 15 finalists, and each will receive a grant worth 1 million pounds ($1.4 million.) William and his charity, The Royal Foundation, launched the prize last year. It is billed as the most prestigious of its kind.