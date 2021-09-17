SD girl killed in Minnesota storms that spawned 2 tornadoes

MANKATO, Minn. (AP) — A line of strong storms brought damaging winds and at least a couple tornadoes to Minnesota and western Wisconsin early Friday, causing at least one death. Authorities in Mankato say a 4-year-old girl died when a tree branch fell on a tent at a city park around 2:30 a.m. The girl was from South Dakota and was with her family at the park for an annual powwow. Winds gusted to 64 mph at Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport just after 3 a.m. The National Weather Service reports the storms spawned at least a couple tornadoes, one in Burnsville and the other in Apple Valley.