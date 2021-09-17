Somalia accuses Djibouti of detaining ex-intelligence chief

NAIROBI, Kenya (AP) — A tense political dispute between Somalia’s president and prime minister threatened to broaden into a regional crisis on Friday after the president accused neighboring Djibouti of unlawfully detaining his former national intelligence chief. Djibouti’s foreign minister quickly denied Somalia’s statement in a social media post, calling the claim fake news that tried to “create confusion and drag Djibouti into Somalia internal challenges.” At the center of the political dispute is Fahad Yasin, a close ally of Somalia’s president. The president is accused by critics of trying to extend his stay in power after national elections set for last February were delayed.