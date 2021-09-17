Sun Prairie teen to be featured on Times Square big screens

SUN PRAIRIE (WKOW) -- On Saturday, the face of a high school student from Sun Prairie will play on the big screens in New York City's Times Square.

A picture of 15-year-old Belle Pederson will be featured in an annual video presentation from the National Down Syndrome Society.

"It was so exciting," Belle told 27 News.

The presentation is part of the kickoff to Down Syndrome Awareness Month in October.

"There are countries out there that feel they have high abortion rates when people have a diagnosis with Down syndrome. And we want to make it known that, you know, you can do anything and this is a face of someone who is a success," Belle's mom, Lorrie Pederson, told 27 News as she sat next to her daughter.

"We knew prenatally Belle was going to have Down syndrome. So we always like to put it out there for her and people who may have that scary diagnosis... So we like to make it known that, you know, it's not a death sentence. It's not a sad moment when you get that diagnosis," Lorrie said.