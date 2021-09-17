Suspect in deaths of 4 found in SUV surrenders in Arizona

MENOMOMIE, Wis. (AP) — A suspect in the shooting deaths of four Minnesotans who were found in an abandoned SUV in Wisconsin has surrendered to authorities in Arizona. The Dunn County Sheriff’s Office said Friday that 38-year-old Antoine Darnique Suggs turned himself in to police in Gilbert, Arizona. The sheriff’s statement says Suggs had been living in the Phoenix area recently before traveling to Minnesota. Authorities say investigators have not interviewed Suggs, so they had no new information to release on a potential motive. Authorities said Thursday that Suggs was spotted meeting with one of the victims at a Minnesota bar the night before their bodies were found.