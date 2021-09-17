A quiet end to Summer

MADISON (WKOW) - Hard to believe but the final weekend of Summer is here...

A cold front is going to be exiting the region as we move into Friday night, meaning Saturday is not only going to be sunny to mostly sunny but more comfortable when it comes to temperatures too.

Winds eventually turn back out of the south, on the backside of a high pressure system, which means compared to Saturday, Sunday is going to feel Summer-like. Not only locally, but across the Midwest and Plains too.

Hard to believe that parts of Wisconsin normally see their first freeze sometime next week; based on data from 1981-2010, those in the light blue normally see their first freeze between September 21st-30th. Those in the dark green see their first freeze sometime during the first full week of October.

However, that may not be the case in 2021 due to the warmer than normal temperature forecast through the end of September.

In the more short term, in terms of rain chances, there may be more rain chances as we move into the final days of Summer. The best chance looks to be Monday evening through the overnight into early Tuesday morning.