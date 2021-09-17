Thursday’s Scores
PREP FOOTBALL=
Fort Atkinson 29, Portage 16
Lake Country Lutheran 42, Martin Luther 7
Milwaukee King 38, Milwaukee Washington/Fuller Collegiate 8
Milwaukee Marshall/Carmen NW/Milw Juneau/Milw Languages 39, Milwaukee Hamilton/Audubon 0
Milwaukee Riverside/Golda Meir def. Milwaukee Bay View/Lifelong Learning, forfeit
New Berlin Eisenhower 20, New Berlin West 7
Regis 36, Durand 26
