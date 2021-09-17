Woman sues for right to freeze her eggs in Beijing

BEIJING (AP) — After almost two years, an unmarried Chinese woman suing for the right to freeze her eggs is getting her case heard in a Beijing court in a rare legal challenge against the country’s restrictions on unmarried women in reproductive health. Teresa Xu has been waiting since December 2019 for her second hearing. She is suing a public hospital that forbid her from freezing her eggs, citing national law. Xu says her time is running out. Her victory could mark an important step for unmarried women in China who want to access public benefits. China only allows married couples to access reproductive services and related benefits and they must be able to prove their marriage status with the license.