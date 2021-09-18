Access, travel rules influence missionary vaccine policies

The International Mission Board is requiring its missionaries get the COVID-19 vaccine. The board is a Southern Baptist Convention agency and deploys thousands of evangelical missionaries across the globe. It says it implemented the new policy because of health risks and the need to show proof of vaccination in more places. Other faith groups are addressing vaccines for missionaries in a variety of ways. The United Methodist Church encourages but does not require the shot due to uneven access globally. A willingness to get vaccinated varies across faith traditions. A survey shows white evangelical Protestants have a high refusal rate compared with other faith groups.